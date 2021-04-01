Govt maintains strict COVID - 19 restrictions

(Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) It also says compulsory vaccinations for all health staff will be extended to pharmacists too. The decree gives a 'shield' from criminal prosecution for health workers involved in vaccinations. ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt maintains

The new decreethe current system throughout April in which regions are classed either as high - contain risk red zones or medium - high - risk orange zones, with no moderate - risk yellow ...The new decreethe current system throughout April in which regions are classed either as high - contain risk red zones or medium - high - risk orange zones, with no moderate - risk yellow ...The new decree maintains the current system throughout April in which regions are classed either as high-contain risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones, with no moderate-risk yellow zones ...