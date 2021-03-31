Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American - Based Bitcoin Mining Pool | Fully Compliant with U S Regulations

(Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) could reduce these risks, potentially strengthening the network and benefitting all who participate in it. If all 10.37 EH/s of our potential hashrate were pointed towards thistoday, our...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Marathon Digital

Corriere dello Sport.it

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("' or 'Company') , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self - mining companies in North America, today announced that the Company will be ...LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) In a release issued under the same headline earlier today byHoldings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), please note that in the fifth paragraph of the release, the date of 100% hashrate direction should be May 1, 2021, not May 1, 2020, and the pool will ...Durante il suo intervento sulla CNBC, il vicepresidente della strategia sugli asset digitali di Fundstrat, Leeor Shimron, ha condiviso la sua analisi sulle performance delle quattro più grandi società ...8 milioni), nonché la mancata realizzazione di alcuni eventi sportivi di massa (la Milano Marathon e alcuni mass events) differiti nell’esercizio 2021. Nel 2020, RCS ha registrato 312,8 milioni di ...