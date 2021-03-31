Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American - Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully Compliant with U.S. Regulations (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) could reduce these risks, potentially strengthening the network and benefitting all who participate in it. If all 10.37 EH/s of our potential hashrate were pointed towards this Pool today, our Mining ...Leggi su padovanews
Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American - Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully Compliant with U.S. RegulationsLAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon' or 'Company') , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self - mining companies in North America, today announced that the Company will be ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American - Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully Compliant with U.S. RegulationsLAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), please note that in the fifth paragraph of the release, the date of 100% hashrate direction should be May 1, 2021, not May 1, 2020, and the pool will ...
