In AlUla | archaeologists uncover earliest evidence of a domesticated dog in Arabia

- - Pioneering research dates canine bones found in north-west Saudi Arabia burial site to between ...

In AlUla, archaeologists uncover earliest evidence of a domesticated dog in Arabia (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) - - Pioneering research dates canine bones found in north-west Saudi Arabia burial site to between circa 4200 and 4000 BCE - Fieldwork shows region's ancient inhabitants were more complex than previously believed, with multiple interments over hundreds of years in prominently placed monuments marking the landscape AlUla, Saudi Arabia, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

A team of archaeologists in north-west Saudi Arabia has uncovered the earliest evidence of dog domestication by the region's ancient inhabitants. The discovery came from one of the projects in the large-scale archaeological surveys and excavations of the region commissioned by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). The researchers found the dog's bones in a burial site that ...
