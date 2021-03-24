DESTINY 2: Nuovo assalto - Terreni di ProvaRed Dead Online: bonus in Una nuova fonte di impegno e nella terra ...MSA app error blocca Xiaomi: ecco come risolvereSHADOW MAN: REMASTER uscirà questo aprileAncora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...I dispositivi Fitbit Inspire 2 ora possono essere trovati con TileRESIDENT EVIL COMPIE 25 ANNI E FESTEGGIA CON NUOVI DETTAGLI SU ...Fallout 76 – Svelata la nuova Roadmap

Surge Copper Significantly Expands West Seel with Step Out Hole Intersecting 585 Metres Grading 0 57% Copper Equivalent Including 164 Metres Grading 0 68% Copper Equivalent

Assays for 16 Holes Pending VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: ...

Surge Copper Significantly Expands West Seel with Step Out Hole Intersecting 585 Metres Grading 0.57% Copper Equivalent Including 164 Metres Grading 0.68% Copper Equivalent

Assays for 16 Holes Pending VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for multiple resource definition and exploration Holes from the Company's 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia. Highlights Dr. Shane Ebert, VP Exploration, commented: "Hole S21-228 is a vertical Step out Hole on the southeastern side of West Seel. The Hole encountered a large, continuous zone of strong mineralization over 585 Metres, ending in strong mineralization hosted within the deep West Seel intrusive. ...
Surge Copper Announces 610 Million Tonne Measured and Indicated Cu - Mo - Ag Mineral Resource for the Berg Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for multiple resource definition and exploration holes from the Company's 100% owned Ootsa Property in ...

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an ...
