Hisense' s Release of EURO 2020 Strategic Theme and the World' s First U7 Product

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) SHANGHAI and QINGDAO, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/"The holding ofin June this year as scheduled will be thelarge-scale sports event after the coronavirus pandemic, which will definitely cause a 'retaliatory' audience rating, with amazing explosive power". On March 24, at theCustomer Conference andConference held in Shanghai, China, Tang Qian, Deputy General Manager of the Brand Management Department ofGroup, officially launched themarketingoffor China: "Hi Champion". Hi, the abbreviation of, aims to pay tribute to consumers and partners; the ...