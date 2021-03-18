GeForce NOW: nuove soluzioni di abbonamento e altroController VR PS5: Primi dettagliMisuratori di temperatura: caratteristiche e vantaggi delle ...Animal Crossing New Horizons, il videogame dei recordNuovo adattatore da USB-C a 2.5 GbE da ASUSTORAl via i Surface Days: sul Microsoft Store tantissimi sconti The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition disponibile su consoleThe Tiny Digital Factory lancia GT Manager per iOS e AndroidPlay at Home: 10 titoli gratuiti arrivano in primaveraCome le aziende possono sfruttare i social nel 2021

SmallRig releases DJI FPV Aerodynamics Combo | Officially Entering Drone Accessories Market

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig cooperated with DJI in 2020 to develop ...

zazoom
Commenta
SmallRig releases DJI FPV Aerodynamics Combo, Officially Entering Drone Accessories Market (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 SmallRig cooperated with DJI in 2020 to develop complete accessory solutions for RS 2 and RSC 2 under various scenarios. After analyzing user attributes and utilization scenarios of DJI FPV, SmallRig launched the aerodynamic package with four Accessories, including multifunctional mounting bracket that supports multiple action cameras and panoramic cameras, protective cover that effectively protects the lens while optimize the aerodynamic layout of the fuselage, the vertical tail that can enhance the ultimate performance in the speed competition, and the 3D fuselage sticker that meets customized needs. As a global leader in consumer Drones, DJI has completed another bold innovation with DJI FPV. SmallRig has conducted in-depth user research of the FPV ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SmallRig releases

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

SmallRig would like to cover various scenarios from commercial filming, documentary filming to sports shooting. In addition, the full cage features strong compatibility to support not only Sony Alpha ...

SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

SmallRig would like to cover various scenarios from commercial filming, documentary filming to sports shooting. In addition, the full cage features strong compatibility to support not only Sony Alpha ...
Nikon Z6 II: ecco il kit per i videomaker!  Marco Arciprete
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SmallRig releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SmallRig releases SmallRig releases Aerodynamics Combo Officially