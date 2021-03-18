SmallRig releases DJI FPV Aerodynamics Combo, Officially Entering Drone Accessories Market (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SmallRig cooperated with DJI in 2020 to develop complete accessory solutions for RS 2 and RSC 2 under various scenarios. After analyzing user attributes and utilization scenarios of DJI FPV, SmallRig launched the aerodynamic package with four Accessories, including multifunctional mounting bracket that supports multiple action cameras and panoramic cameras, protective cover that effectively protects the lens while optimize the aerodynamic layout of the fuselage, the vertical tail that can enhance the ultimate performance in the speed competition, and the 3D fuselage sticker that meets customized needs. As a global leader in consumer Drones, DJI has completed another bold innovation with DJI FPV. SmallRig has conducted in-depth user research of the FPV ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SmallRig Releases the Full Cage for Sony Alpha 1

SmallRig would like to cover various scenarios from commercial filming, documentary filming to sports shooting. In addition, the full cage features strong compatibility to support not only Sony Alpha ...
