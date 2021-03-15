Little Nightmares II a venduto 1 milione di copieCrash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time recensione PS5 Stati Uniti, Biden : somministrate 100 milioni di dosiCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...Il Playtest di Red Solstice 2 è ora accessibile gratuitamente su SteamCinque buoni motivi per regalare un puzzle fotograficoChe Dio ci aiuti ... si farà settima stagione della serie?Energia e bollette: italiani a caccia di bonus e risparmio, ma cresce ...Xbox Game Pass aggiunge 20 titoli di BethesdaLa funzione delle VPN: giocare, navigare e comprare, in totale ...

A New Rendez-Vous with Lingerie Française

PARIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of previous fashion shows, Promincor - ...

A New Rendez-Vous with Lingerie Française (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) PARIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Following the success of previous fashion shows, Promincor - Lingerie Française, non-profit organization to unite French Lingerie brands under a common label and one voice worldwide. with the support of DEFI, had initially planned to bring together once again Lingerie Française's biggest brands again for a unique show in January 2021. However, the health crisis that has spread around the world was a game changer. But in the darkest depths of this global crisis, a few gems shone: new inspirations were born, the need for creativity surged, entire industries went 100% digital. And with that, "Rendez-Vous", a very French short film by Lingerie Française, was ...
