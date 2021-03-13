Power REIT Acquires Property in Colorado for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction

Leggi su padovanews

(Di sabato 13 marzo 2021) Old Bethpage, New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)(NYSE - AMEX: PW and PW. PRA) ("" or the "Trust") today announced that it has acquired an additional 2.2 acre parcel in Crowley County,(the "") through a wholly owned subsidiary ("PropCo"). Theis strategically located in a ...