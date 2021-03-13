Stati Uniti, Biden : somministrate 100 milioni di dosiCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...Il Playtest di Red Solstice 2 è ora accessibile gratuitamente su SteamCinque buoni motivi per regalare un puzzle fotograficoChe Dio ci aiuti ... si farà settima stagione della serie?Energia e bollette: italiani a caccia di bonus e risparmio, ma cresce ...Xbox Game Pass aggiunge 20 titoli di BethesdaLa funzione delle VPN: giocare, navigare e comprare, in totale ...SCEGLI LA TUA CREW CON LA STAGIONE 2 DI JUST DANCE 2021, VERSUSGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle missioni di Lamar e Omicidio di ...

Power REIT Acquires Property in Colorado for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction

Old Bethpage, New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Power REIT (NYSE - AMEX: PW and PW. PRA) (Power ...

Old Bethpage, New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Power REIT (NYSE - AMEX: PW and PW. PRA) ("Power REIT" or the "Trust") today announced that it has acquired an additional 2.2 acre parcel in Crowley County, Colorado (the "Property") through a wholly owned subsidiary ("PropCo"). The Property is strategically located in a ...
ABOUT POWER REIT Power REIT is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment ...

Power REIT Creates Efficiencies of Scale with Tenant Expansion

