Tanla' s DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation

Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the ...

Tanla's DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and ...
Tanla has onboarded more than 34,000 enterprises and the DLT platform currently processes around 70% of A2P traffic in India, topping more than 1 billion interactions in a single day recently. About ...

Tanla's continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results

... the DLT platform built to enforce the TRAI regulation has seen massive adoption across enterprises,... Trubloq significantly bolstered Tanla's revenues in the third quarter. "Data security, data privacy ...

- Trubloq empowers customers and enables enterprises by curbing spam calls, messages  HYDERABAD, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ...
