Tanla' s DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation

(Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players,processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and ...

has onboarded more than 34,000 enterprises and theplatform currently processes around 70% of A2P traffic in India, topping more than 1 billion interactions in a single day recently. About ...... theplatform built to enforce the TRAI regulation has seen massive adoption across enterprises,... Trubloq significantly bolstered's revenues in the third quarter. "Data security, data privacy ...- Trubloq empowers customers and enables enterprises by curbing spam calls, messages HYDERABAD, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ...