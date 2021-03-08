Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Navy Contract (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from the US Navy for a 160KVA 400Hz Frequency ... Leggi su padovanews
Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Navy ContractContract awarded for 400Hz Aircraft ground support equipment by Navy - NWSC Dahlgren WARWICK, NY., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from the US Navy for a ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Agreement with Bical Auto MallWARWICK, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions . ( OZSC ), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), has announced that its fully owned subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems (OES) has announced an agreement with Bical Auto Mall, the largest ...
