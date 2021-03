Cipla receives final approval for generic version of GlaxoSmithKline' s IMITREX® Sumatriptan Nasal Spray | 20 mg

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE:EQ) (hereinafter referred to as "") today announced that it has receivedfor its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for, 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).'sUSP, 20 mg is an AB-ratedtherapeutic equivalentof'sis a serotonin (5-HT1B/1D) receptor agonist ...