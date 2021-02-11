First Patient Enrolled in SELUTION SLR™ SUCCESS PTA Study (Di giovedì 11 febbraio 2021) NYON, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
MedAlliance has announced enrolment of the First Patient in SUCCESS PTA, its large post-market Study with the drug-eluting balloon SELUTION SLR™ for the treatment of Patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). SELUTION SLR is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled sustained release of drug, similar to that of a drug-eluting stent (DES). The objective of the Study is to collect 'real-world' safety, efficacy, health economics and Patient reported quality-of-life data in over 700 Patients with PAD treated with SELUTION SLR. It is a single arm all-comers Study including all lower limb indications
First Patient Enrolled in SELUTION SLR™ SUCCESS PTA Study
NYON, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAlliance has announced enrolment of the first patient in SUCCESS PTA, its large post-market study with ...
Patient Safety Movement Foundation Announces Winners of 2020 Humanitarian Awards
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), a global non-profit committed to achieving zero preventable patient deaths by 2030, announced the winners of its 2020 Humanitarian Awards at a virtual ce ...
