Cesa hospitalised with COVID

Union of the Centre (UdC) leader Cesa, 69, was taken to Italy's premier infectious diseases hub, the ...

Union of the Centre (UdC) leader Cesa, 69, was taken to Italy's premier infectious diseases hub, the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, on Tuesday evening, it said. His condition is stationary
ROME, FEB 10 - Centrist leader Lorenzo Cesa has been hospitalised with COVID - 19, his party's press office said Wednesday. Union of the Centre (UdC) leader Cesa, 69, was taken to Italy's premier infectious diseases hub, the Spallanzani ...
ROME, FEB 10 - Centrist leader Lorenzo Cesa has been hospitalised with COVID - 19, his party's press office said Wednesday. Union of the Centre (UdC) leader Cesa, 69, was taken to Italy's premier infectious diseases hub, the Spallanzani ...
ROME, FEB 10 - Centrist leader Lorenzo Cesa has been hospitalised with COVID-19, his party's press office said Wednesday. Union of the Centre (UdC) leader Cesa, 69, was taken to Italy's premier infect
