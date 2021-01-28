NovoEd's Innovation and Continued Growth Recognized by 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) Leading collaborative online learning platform debuts on Europe's #1 HR industry analyst firm's annual analysis, highlighting Innovation in learning systems for the enterprise SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
NovoEd, which provides the industry's leading collaborative online learning platform for the enterprise, today announced its inclusion as a Potential Performer on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. The recognition solidifies NovoEd as a new and emerging solution in the European digital learning market, highlighting the company's growing market presence in the region. In response to increased demand from European-based companies, NovoEd has emerged as a critical online solution for strategic, scalable global learning ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NovoEd, which provides the industry's leading collaborative online learning platform for the enterprise, today announced its inclusion as a Potential Performer on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. The recognition solidifies NovoEd as a new and emerging solution in the European digital learning market, highlighting the company's growing market presence in the region. In response to increased demand from European-based companies, NovoEd has emerged as a critical online solution for strategic, scalable global learning ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NovoEd InnovationL'Ucraina attacca ma dal Donbass rispondono: «Vinceremo!» L'AntiDiplomatico
NovoEd InnovationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NovoEd Innovation