NovoEd' s Innovation and Continued Growth Recognized by 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) Leading collaborative online learning platform debuts on Europe's #1 HR industry analyst firm's annual analysis, highlightingin learning systems for the enterprise SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28,/PRNewswire/, which provides the industry's leading collaborative online learning platform for the enterprise, today announced its inclusion as a Potential Performer on the9-for Learning Systems. The recognition solidifiesas a new and emerging solution in the European digital learning market, highlighting the company's growing market presence in the region. In response to increased demand from European-based companies,has emerged as a critical online solution for strategic, scalable global learning ...