SNK ha pubblicato il gameplay trailer di The King of Fighters XV, che mostra uno dei personaggi del ...

The King of Fighters XV in azione nel primo gameplay trailer! Ecco Shun'ei (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) SNK ha pubblicato il gameplay trailer di The King of Fighters XV, che mostra uno dei personaggi del gioco. Come suggerisce il titolo, questo trailer si concentra su Shun'ei e mostra alcune delle sue mosse. The King of Fighters XV è l'ultimo titolo del franchise di combattimento KOF. Questo trailer vi fornirà anche un'idea della grafica del gioco, piuttosto migliore rispetto a quella di The King of Fighters XIV. Leggi altro...
