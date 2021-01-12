Looming govt crisis 'inexplicable' says Di Maio (3) (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) "It is also inexplicable because Italy will be president of the G20 this year and there will be global health conference in Italy. "A crisis is not something the Italian people are interested in and ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, JAN 12 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he is bewildered by the fact that Premier Giuseppe Conte's government looks set to be plunged into crisis. Ministers from ex-premier Mat ...
