GIGABYTE Unveils New RTX 30 Series Notebook Lineup

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/today introduced new AORUS pro gaming and AERO creators at the Performance Above All virtual launch event. Powered by the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 30 graphics, theses transform mobile computing experience by delivering truly immersive gameplay for gamers and lightning-fast creation for professionals, while ensuring stable performance output thanks to the upgraded cooling. "has been pushing the boundaries of laptop performance since 2012 when we debuted the world's first GTX-based laptop," said David Ding, VP of Sales and Marketing ,. "We kept pushing the limits of what laptops can do. Today we did it again by placing performance above all and delivering something more impressive!" Performance Above All With the ...