Dennis Rader | il serial killer che terrorizzò gli USA

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dennis Rader

Auralcrave

Dennis "Moonshine" Rader is bringing three different music and comedy shows to the stage this winter at Todd Herendeen Theatre in Panama City Beach.After 51 years, a team of three codebreakers cracked the Zodiac Killer’s 340-character cipher in December, sparking a wave of renewed interest and fresh frustration. Five decades since Zodiac shot ...