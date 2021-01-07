Sandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfida

LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

- Company is the launch Partner for Snowcase program by Snowflake to develop and market ...

LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) - Company is the launch Partner for Snowcase program by Snowflake to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has become an Elite Services Partner of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Elite Partner represents the highest level of Partnership in Snowflake Partner Network. This achievement recognizes LTI's commitment in delivering amplified outcomes at scale and speed on Snowflake's Data Cloud. The status differentiates LTI as a preferred Services ...
