Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID' d

That is a starting point, it has taken five years (to achieve it). Regeni's mother Paola Deffendi said ...

Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) That is a starting point, it has taken five years (to achieve it)." Regeni's mother Paola Deffendi said "no one would have thought we would get where we are today. Today is an important stage for ...
Egypt says Regeni suspects still to be ID'd
CAIRO, DEC 30 - Egypt's prosecutor general on Wednesday said those suspected of abducting, torturing and murdering Italian student Giulio Regeni in 2016 had yet to be identified despite the completion ...
