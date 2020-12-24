Federico Buffa, Sky Sport : Fermarmi dopo Pelé? Le grandi storie non ...Alibaba : La Cina avvia indagine antitrustJuventus Fiorentina Dove vederlaSi Rigioca Juventus Napoli: La SentenzaNatale In Casa Cupiello con Castellitto Stasera Su Rai UnoAutocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton Gomez

COVID | Consider tougher measures in some areas - Rezza

For the second consecutive week the national R number has gone up and it is around 0.9, he added. The ...

"For the second consecutive week the national R number has gone up and it is around 0.9," he added. "The incidence of cases is still very high, especially in some areas. "The rate of occupation of ...
ROME, DEC 24 - Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, on Thursday called for tougher COVID-19 prevention measures in the areas of the country where contagion is spreading faster.
