RuPaul’s Drag Race 13 | cast | curiosità e data d’inizio

(Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) La 13^ stagione didebutterà alla grande il 1^ gennaio con ben 6 lip-sync for your life di botto, ovvero: tutte le queens a rischio eliminazione. Non era mai successo nella storia del reality e credo sia un ottimo modo per aver fin dalla primissima puntata un quadro generale delle concorrenti in gara, dato che si esibiranno tutte sfidandosi l’un l’altra ad eccezione (presumo) della vincitrice di puntata, dato che ai blocchi di partenza saranno in 13. Fra loro grandi personalità e volti noti delle varie case, come Kandy Muse (figlia di Aja), Kahmora Hall (madre di Soju), Rosé (sorella di Jan) e Symone (sorella di Gigi Goode). Ildi13 vanta anche per la prima volta unamother (Tamisha Iman) che compete contro la sua ...

RuPaul's Drag Race, conosciuto in Italia anche come America's Next Drag Queen, è un reality show statunitense che si basa su una competizione tra drag queen, in onda sul canale LogoTv dal 2009 al 2016 e su VH1 dal 2017, mentre in Italia è trasmesso sul canale Fox Life. Lo show è prodotto dalla World of Wonder.

RuPaul's Drag Race is an American reality competition television series, the first in the Drag Race Franchise, produced by World of Wonder for Logo TV, WOW Presents Plus, and, beginning with the ninth season VH1.The show documents RuPaul in the search for "America's next drag superstar." RuPaul plays the role of host, mentor, and head judge for this series, as contestants are given different ...

Federico Boni | 17 Novembre 2020 RuPaul continua ad espandersi con il suo celebre format, sbarcando in un altro Paese d’Europa. World of Wonder, la società di produzione di RuPaul’s Drag Race, ha infatti annunciato la prima storica edizione di Drag Race Spagna.