RuPaul's Drag Race 13 | cast | curiosità e data d'inizio

RuPaul’s Drag Race 13 | cast | curiosità e data d’inizio
La 13^ stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race debutterà alla grande il 1^ gennaio con ben 6 lip-sync for your ...

RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, cast, curiosità e data d’inizio (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) La 13^ stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race debutterà alla grande il 1^ gennaio con ben 6 lip-sync for your life di botto, ovvero: tutte le queens a rischio eliminazione. Non era mai successo nella storia del reality e credo sia un ottimo modo per aver fin dalla primissima puntata un quadro generale delle concorrenti in gara, dato che si esibiranno tutte sfidandosi l’un l’altra ad eccezione (presumo) della vincitrice di puntata, dato che ai blocchi di partenza saranno in 13. Fra loro grandi personalità e volti noti delle varie case, come Kandy Muse (figlia di Aja), Kahmora Hall (madre di Soju), Rosé (sorella di Jan) e Symone (sorella di Gigi Goode). Il cast di Drag Race 13 vanta anche per la prima volta una Drag mother (Tamisha Iman) che compete contro la sua ...
