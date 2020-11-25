SW China's Chengdu to host event on international supply chain innovation (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) Chengdu, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Southwest China'sChengdu is to hold an event on innovation of international supply chain on November 30, inviting experts and executives to discuss new trends in the sector, and unleashing related opportunities as the city builds a modern logistics industry ecosystem. The event is carried out by National Business Daily. As a part of the 2020 Chengdu New Economy Double Thousand Project which last through December, the event will unveil new scenes and products in the supply chain sector. Three major new scenes include the international supply chain services ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Southwest China'sChengdu is to hold an event on innovation of international supply chain on November 30, inviting experts and executives to discuss new trends in the sector, and unleashing related opportunities as the city builds a modern logistics industry ecosystem. The event is carried out by National Business Daily. As a part of the 2020 Chengdu New Economy Double Thousand Project which last through December, the event will unveil new scenes and products in the supply chain sector. Three major new scenes include the international supply chain services ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Focus on Cultural and Creative Sector to Accelerate the Development of China-Japan (Chengdu) Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone
Spotlight Digital Economy and Deepen China-EU Cooperation : The 15th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair Held in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone
Spotlight Digital Economy and Deepen China-EU Cooperation : The 15th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair Held in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China ChengduFocus on Cultural and Creative Sector to Accelerate the Development of China-Japan Chengdu Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone Padova News Beijing Guoan - Chengdu Better City
Entrambe le Squadre nelle ultime 5 partite del Beijing Guoan. Entrambe le Squadre nelle ultime 5 partite del Beijing Guoan. Entrambe le Squadre nelle ultime 5 partite del Beijing Guoan. Beijing Guoan ...
Focus on Cultural and Creative Sector to Accelerate the Development of China-Japan Chengdu Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone
(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
China ChengduSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China Chengdu