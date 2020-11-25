SW China' s Chengdu to host event on international supply chain innovation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020), Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/Southwest'sis to hold anonofon November 30, inviting experts and executives to discuss new trends in the sector, and unleashing related opportunities as the city builds a modern logistics industry ecosystem. Theis carried out by National Business Daily. As a part of the 2020New Economy Double Thousand Project which last through December, thewill unveil new scenes and products in thesector. Three major new scenes include theservices ...