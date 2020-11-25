Cyberpunk 2077 video gameplay su PlayStationRed Dead Online: PE doppi nelle missioni Cacciatore di taglieMAURIZIO COSTANZO : IN PASSATO ANCHE A ME AVEVANO PROPOSTO UN REALITYSONIA BRUGANELLI : MIO FIGLIO DAVIDE VORREBBE FARE IL GF, PROVERÒ A ...GFVIP : ZORZI È IL PIÙ DETERMINATO A RIMANERE, ELISABETTA GREGORACI ...RIOT SVELA IL VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR 2021 HITMAN 3 Rivela una nuova locationGods Will Fall nuovo titolo dark fantasyNVIDIA: 2 video mostrano il Ray Tracing e il DLSS in COD Black Ops ...Xiaomi presenta POCO M3 il nuovo campione dell’entertainment

SW China' s Chengdu to host event on international supply chain innovation

Chengdu, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest China'sChengdu is to hold an event on ...

Southwest China'sChengdu is to hold an event on innovation of international supply chain on November 30, inviting experts and executives to discuss new trends in the sector, and unleashing related opportunities as the city builds a modern logistics industry ecosystem. The event is carried out by National Business Daily. As a part of the 2020 Chengdu New Economy Double Thousand Project which last through December, the event will unveil new scenes and products in the supply chain sector. Three major new scenes include the international supply chain services ...
