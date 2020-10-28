Jinergy HJT Cell Efficiency to Reach 24.2% by the end of 2020 (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
On October 27th, Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd ("Jinergy"), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, delivered a speech entitled Progress on HJT Mass Production at Jinergy at PV CellTech 2020, organized by Solar Media. Driven by grid parity, solar Cell is facing cost reduction and Efficiency improvement. HJT (Heterojunction) technology has become one of the most potential next generation Cell technologies due to high Efficiency, no LID and shorter process. It is reported that nearly 10 GW of HJT Cell capacity has been gradually put into construction in China. With the domestication of HJT equipment and materials, more and more PV ... Leggi su iltempo
On October 27th, Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd ("Jinergy"), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, delivered a speech entitled Progress on HJT Mass Production at Jinergy at PV CellTech 2020, organized by Solar Media. Driven by grid parity, solar Cell is facing cost reduction and Efficiency improvement. HJT (Heterojunction) technology has become one of the most potential next generation Cell technologies due to high Efficiency, no LID and shorter process. It is reported that nearly 10 GW of HJT Cell capacity has been gradually put into construction in China. With the domestication of HJT equipment and materials, more and more PV ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jinergy HJTJinergy HJT Cell Efficiency to Reach 24.2% by the end of 2020
SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27th, Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd ("Jinergy"), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, delivered ...
Jinergy HJTSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jinergy HJT