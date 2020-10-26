Francesca Fialdini : I disturbi alimentari sono dei lenti suicidi!MGW-X: PG Esports e Pepsi Max uniscono le forzeCall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del gioco – The ClubKONAMI eFootball PES 2021 MOBILECarnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su SteamCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pc

COVID | Boxer Testa tests positive

I've always respected the rules, and yet I've got it: I'm positive, this virus is insidious, no one is ...

COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) "I've always respected the rules, and yet I've got it: I'm positive, this virus is insidious, no one is immune," she said. "Luckily I'm well, I've just lost my senses of smell and taste". Lightweight ...
ROME, OCT 26 - Irma Testa, the first Italian woman boxer to compete in the Olympics at the age of 18 in Rio, told ANSA Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19. "I've always respected the rules, an ...
