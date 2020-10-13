smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/
smartShift a leading provider of automated transformations and management of legacy enterprise systems in the Cloud, today announced it has attained Microsoft Gold Platform Competency for Partners. The Cloud Platform Competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. As a Gold Partner, smartShift has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and a proven ability to meet customer's needs. Microsoft Gold Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training, and support, ... Leggi su iltempo
smartShift AchievesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : smartShift Achieves