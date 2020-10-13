Cristiano Ronaldo positivo al coronavirus: senza sintomi e in ...La mamma e la fidanzata di Morra : Adua, basta bugie su MassimilianoCovid-19 : Ecco che cosa prevede il nuovo DPCMClizia Incorvaia : e ora voglio un figlio con Paolo CiavarroLa star turca Can Yaman : bello io? non me ne accorgo neancheFrancesco Bettuzzi, l'ex fidanzato della Gregoraci :Bella, ma c'era ...Aldo Montano : Divento papà per la seconda voltaIl presidente Donald Trump è guarito dal Covid-19 : Ma gli esperti ...Amazon Prime Day: 500€ di sconto per i laptop MSIApex Legends ottiene il supporto di NVIDIA Reflex

smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift a leading provider of automated transformations and ...

smartShift a leading provider of automated transformations and management of legacy enterprise systems in the Cloud, today announced it has attained Microsoft Gold Platform Competency for Partners. The Cloud Platform Competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. As a Gold Partner, smartShift has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and a proven ability to meet customer's needs. Microsoft Gold Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training, and support, ...
