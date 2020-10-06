The Flash slitta ancora, Shazam! Fury of the Gods ritardato fino al 2023 (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) The Flash slitta a novembre 2022, per il sequel di Shazam dovremo attendere addirittura fino al 2023 inoltrato. Tra gli slittamenti annunciati da Warner Bros, che ha ritardato l'uscita dei suoi titoli più attesi, rientrano anche il film su The Flash e il sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, ritardato addirittura fino al 2023. The Flash, la cui uscita era prevista per il 2 giugno 2022, verrà distribuito, invece, il 4 novembre 2022. Per quanto riguarda Shazam! Fury of the Gods, andrà direttamente al 2023. "Shazam! Fury of the ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) Thea novembre 2022, per il sequel di Shazam dovremo attendere addiritturaalinoltrato. Tra glimenti annunciati da Warner Bros, che hal'uscita dei suoi titoli più attesi, rientrano anche il film su Thee il sequelof theaddiritturaal. The, la cui uscita era prevista per il 2 giugno 2022, verrà distribuito, invece, il 4 novembre 2022. Per quanto riguardaof the, andrà direttamente al. "of the ...

__punkcake : RT @feltonsguitar: dune rimandato di un anno, batman di due, the french dispatch perso non si sa dove, flash news il cinema funziona anche… - TuttoQuaNews : RT @RepSpettacoli: Dopo Bond ecco tutti i film che slittano: 'Dune', 'The Batman', 'The Flash' [aggiornamento delle 09:47] - UniMoviesBlog : #DCEU: Rinviati #TheBatman, #TheFlash e #Shazam2 L'emergenza Covid-19 non risparmia neppure i supereroi DC - MangaForevernet : ? The Batman, The Flash, Shazam! 2, Black Adam e Matrix 4 ancora rinviati ? ? - ragnaroknroll_ : RT @feltonsguitar: dune rimandato di un anno, batman di due, the french dispatch perso non si sa dove, flash news il cinema funziona anche… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Flash The Flash: Billy Crudup in trattative per entrare nel cast Lega Nerd The Flash slitta ancora, Shazam! Fury of the Gods ritardato fino al 2023

The Flash, la cui uscita era prevista per il 2 giugno 2022, verrà distribuito, invece, il 4 novembre 2022. Per quanto riguarda Shazam! Fury of the Gods, andrà direttamente al 2023. "Shazam!

DCEU: Rinviati The Batman, The Flash e Shazam! 2

Warner Bros ha rinviato le uscite cinematografiche di film quali The Batman, The Flash e Shazam! 2. Lo spettro dell’emergenza Covid-19 continua a rivoluzionare i listini uscite delle majors hollywoodi ...

The Flash, la cui uscita era prevista per il 2 giugno 2022, verrà distribuito, invece, il 4 novembre 2022. Per quanto riguarda Shazam! Fury of the Gods, andrà direttamente al 2023. "Shazam!Warner Bros ha rinviato le uscite cinematografiche di film quali The Batman, The Flash e Shazam! 2. Lo spettro dell’emergenza Covid-19 continua a rivoluzionare i listini uscite delle majors hollywoodi ...