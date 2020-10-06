Organico Covid: dopo la due giorni di sciopero eliminata la norma ...WATCH DOGS: LEGION NUOVI CONTENUTI E TRAILERRed Dead Online: avvistato Orso Spirito Dorato nella Big ValleyIn una scuola di Taranto 18 studenti positivi al Covid-19Coronavirus : Sembra che il raffreddore protegga dal Covid-19Grande Fratello Vip: per Adua pollice verso dei bookmaker, Tommaso ...Yakuza: Like a Dragon|The Quest Begins TrailerLG OLED TV GALLERY DESIGN TI RIMBORSA FINO A 500€Eva Grimaldi svela tutta la verità su Gabriel Garko: Non c'è mai ...Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020

Suvoda Appoints Mike Davies as SVP of Global Sales

#ict Suvoda adds seasoned Sales leader to executive team amidst rapid growth. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 6, ...

Suvoda Appoints Mike Davies as SVP of Global Sales

 Suvoda LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced the appointment of Mike Davies as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Mike will lead the worldwide Sales organization serving the company's customers in the US, EMEA, and APAC ...
