Suvoda Appoints Mike Davies as SVP of Global Sales

Suvoda adds seasoned Sales leader to executive team amidst rapid growth. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 ...

Suvoda Appoints Mike Davies as SVP of Global Sales (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020)

 Suvoda LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced the appointment of Mike Davies as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Mike will lead the worldwide Sales organization serving the company's customers in the US, EMEA, and APAC during the company's rapid growth and international expansion. "I'm excited to welcome Mike to our talented executive team. With his proven track record in building and scaling great Sales teams, and his commitment to customer success, Mike is a key addition to our leadership team as we enter a new phase of growth," ...
