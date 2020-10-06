Maxonrow Awards Five Prizes to Innovative Blockchain for Healthcare Solutions (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Maxonrow hosted the closing ceremony of its first-ever Hackathon, MAXathon, on October 3, 2020. People from over 30 countries participated and seventeen pre-selected teams pitched their Blockchain for Healthcare Solutions to a jury of seven people, and Five teams won from a 15,000 euro prize pool. The Winners There was one winner per each of the Five challenges Maxonrow set participants to solve for MAXathon. For the first track, Physical Distancing, the winner was team "Move-Safe." They created an algorithm that determines a safety score and creates a live map that will allow people to avoid crowded places. The winners of the second track, Credential, and Certificate Issuance, were team "VeCura '' who came up with a ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maxonrow Awards
Maxonrow AwardsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maxonrow Awards