Infosys Completes Acquisition of GuideVision | a Leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe

#ict BENGALURU, India and PRAGUE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys , NYSE: INFY,, a global ...

Infosys Completes Acquisition of GuideVision, a Leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020)

Infosys , NYSE: INFY,, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the Acquisition of GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe and an award winning enterprise service management consultancy specialised ...
