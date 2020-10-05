Juventus Napoli : La Federcalcio indaga sui partenopeiIl teschio ritrovato nel Bresciano forse è della 12enne Yuschra GaziGhost of Tsushima: Legends e New Game+ dal 16 ottobre!GRANDE SUCCESSO PER LA QUINTA EDIZIONE DELLA MILANO FASHION DAYNVIDIA – Studio & Broadcast GTCCrash Bandicoot 4, It’s About Time Recensione PS4 ProScaffali pieni di merce travolgono una commessa: Elane de Oliveira ...Massa-Carrara : il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato ...PS5: silenziosa e meno grossa vista dal vivoE-commerce in Italia : ecco dove stare tranquilli, i migliori del 2020

CEI chief hails new papal encyclical

It points to the horizon for our common path. Fratelli tutti is the third encyclical of Pope Francis, ...

Fratelli tutti is the third encyclical of Pope Francis, after Lumen fidei, The Light of Faith, and Laudato si', Praise Be, on preserving Creation.
ROME, OCT 5 - The head of the Italian Bishops Conference, Cardinal Gulatiero Bassetti, on Monday hailed Pope Francis's third and new encyclical, Fratelli Tutti or All Brothers, on the importance of fr ...
