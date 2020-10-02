Vanessa Incontrada tutta nuda su Vanity Fair contro haters e bullismoGiochi online: il Black Jack è sicuro ma attenti ai minori!Manovalanza Monty D : il nuovo singolo anticipazione dell'ep di ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle missioni per veicoli specialiMicrosoft presenta nuovi SurfaceSUPER MARIO BROS. 35 SBARCA SU SWITCHAnticipazioni Tale e Quale Show : quarto giudice Ubaldo PantaniCyberpunk 2077: spot con Keanu ReevesCALL OF DUTY : Black Ops Cold War modalità ZombiLa mamma di di Nadia Toffa : Vorrei la ricordassero come una persona ...

LyondellBasell and Sasol form Integrated Polyethylene Joint Venture

- LyondellBasell to acquire 50 percent of certain Sasol assets in Louisiana HOUSTON and JOHANNESBURG, ...

LyondellBasell and Sasol form Integrated Polyethylene Joint Venture

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) and Sasol (JSE: SOL) (NYSE: SSL) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) through which LyondellBasell will acquire 50 percent of Sasol's 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low and linear-low density Polyethylene plants and associated infrastructure for a total consideration of US$2 Billion. The agreement includes customary rights for each partner regarding the potential future sale of its ownership interest. The JV will operate under the name Louisiana Integrated ...
