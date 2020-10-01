Kohler Co. Launches Safe Water For All to Address Global Water and Sanitation Crisis

(Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/Co., aleader in design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, today announced the launch ofFor All, an initiative to furtherpressing ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kohler Launches

Commits to identifying sustainable solutions to water and sanitation challenges that will drive measurable impact in communities around the globeKOHLER, Wis., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., ...