Abu Dhabi Municipality selects Huawei to build its Disaster Recovery Data Center

ABU Dhabi, UAE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) chose to partner ...

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) chose to partner with Huawei, a company that has the largest share of the global modular Data Center market, to build an uptime TIER- IV Municipal Disaster Recovery Data Center. Sustainable Data Storage Requirements "The sea on the left, the desert on the right" — a perfect description of Abu Dhabi's unique natural environment. With millions of visitors every year, Abu Dhabi is often, somewhat poetically, described as the bright pearl, glimmering on the south coast of the Persian Gulf. "Supporting community happiness through the delivery of sustainable urban ...
