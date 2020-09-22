Switching to investigational once-weekly insulin icodec from other basal insulins demonstrated to be efficacious and well-tolerated for people with type 2 diabetes in phase 2 trial (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Today, Novo Nordisk announced results from three phase 2 clinical trials for insulin icodec, an investigational once-weekly basal insulin analogue, which were presented during the 56th European Association for the Study of diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 2020. The first showed that Switching to insulin icodec from other basal insulins using two different switch approaches was efficacious and well-tolerated compared to once-daily insulin ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Switching investigational
Switching investigationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Switching investigational