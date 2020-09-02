Zeus Announces REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide Tubing Products (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) PI and PI Glide™ Represent the First REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide Tubing Available in the Global Market ORANGEBURG, South Carolina, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, announced today the first REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide (PI) Tubing, which is immediately available to the global market. The company verified compliance of its PI and PI Glide™ Products through an independent lab. An acronym for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals, REACH restricts the sourcing of harmful materials into the EU. The EU ... Leggi su iltempo

