Arriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recupero

Zeus Announces REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide Tubing Products

PI and PI Glide™ Represent the First REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide Tubing Available in the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Zeus Announces REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide Tubing Products (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) PI and PI Glide™ Represent the First REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide Tubing Available in the Global Market ORANGEBURG, South Carolina, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, announced today the first REACH and EU MDR Compliant Polyimide (PI) Tubing, which is immediately available to the global market. The company verified compliance of its PI and PI Glide™ Products through an independent lab. An acronym for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals, REACH restricts the sourcing of harmful materials into the EU. The EU ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zeus Announces

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zeus Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Zeus Announces Zeus Announces REACH Compliant Polyimide