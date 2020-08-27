SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies Close Spin-Off Transaction (Di giovedì 27 agosto 2020) 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



SunPower, NASDAQ:SPWR, and Maxeon Solar Technologies, NASDAQ:MAXN, today ... It also has an exclusive U.S. dealer network, the largest domestic residential and light commercial ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SunPower and Perchè i pannelli fotovoltaici non sono tutti uguali? Greenious - Green magazine