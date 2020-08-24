DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing (Di lunedì 24 agosto 2020) Police think it may have been a murder-suicide by the woman, who had psychiatric problems. But Mondello again rejected this notion Friday. "Viviana did not kill herself, and she did not kill the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : body under DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

MESSINA, 24 AGO - The body of an Italian DJ who went missing with her four-year-old son after a crash in Sicily on August 3 was visible under a power pylon on the morning after, according to drone sig ...

MESSINA, 24 AGO - The body of an Italian DJ who went missing with her four-year-old son after a crash in Sicily on August 3 was visible under a power pylon on the morning after, according to drone sig ...