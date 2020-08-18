Il teaser trailer del reboot di Space Jam (Di martedì 18 agosto 2020) Nel 1996 il più famoso giocatore di basket del momento, Michael Jordan, si unisce a Bugs Bunny e ai Looney Tunes per sconfiggere a suon di canestri la minaccia rappresentata da un manipolo di alieni, i Nerdlucks. Una missione non semplice, se si considera che gli extraterrestri si erano impadroniti del talento di diversi giocatori dell’Nba. Ecco il plot del primo, storico Space Jam, film a metà strada tra live-action e cartoon, diretto da Joe Pytka. A distanza di 26 anni arriva il reboot Space Jam – A New Legacy con che, nel teaser trailer, ci mostra la divisa della Tune Squad indossata dal giocatore di pallacanestro LeBron James. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krqPzdR9ba8&feature=youtu.be Nel cast del film, che uscirà il 16 luglio 2021, figurano il War Machine di ... Leggi su wired

MegaNerd__ : #Netflix ha rilasciato il primo teaser trailer di #EnolaHolmes, il film dedicato alla sorella minore di… - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? ME CONTRO TE IL FILM - IL MISTERO DELLA SCUOLA INCANTATA (2020) Teaser Trailer Guarda il teaser trailer di… - Sahoo99155865 : RT @Varma12342: Arey enti ra ahh bgm ammoo title motion poster ke ila vundi ante ika teaser, trailer, movie lo Ela vundido ???????? #Adipurush… - Simran32858284 : RT @Varma12342: Arey enti ra ahh bgm ammoo title motion poster ke ila vundi ante ika teaser, trailer, movie lo Ela vundido ???????? #Adipurush… - PeethaShankar : RT @Varma12342: Arey enti ra ahh bgm ammoo title motion poster ke ila vundi ante ika teaser, trailer, movie lo Ela vundido ???????? #Adipurush… -