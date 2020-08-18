Sony ha annunciato Ghost of Tsushima LegendsKOCH MEDIA ACQUISISCE SOLA MEDIAPirata della strada investe e uccide una ragazza di 15 anni a Vicenza75 milioni di euro! Quanti milioni ha speso Berlusconi per le sue ...Con una lezione sul soccorso terminato a Bagnone in Lunigiana con ...Il cibo thailandese è salutare?Emergenza Covid-19 : boom di acquisti online, come funzionano le ...Antonella Elia sarà opinionista al Grande Fratello VIPCyberpunk 2077: tre nuovi videoMiky Falcicchio annuncia una grossa novità per Fatti per il Successo

Nel 1996 il più famoso giocatore di basket del momento, Michael Jordan, si unisce a Bugs Bunny e ...

Il teaser trailer del reboot di Space Jam (Di martedì 18 agosto 2020) Nel 1996 il più famoso giocatore di basket del momento, Michael Jordan, si unisce a Bugs Bunny e ai Looney Tunes per sconfiggere a suon di canestri la minaccia rappresentata da un manipolo di alieni, i Nerdlucks. Una missione non semplice, se si considera che gli extraterrestri si erano impadroniti del talento di diversi giocatori dell’Nba. Ecco il plot del primo, storico Space Jam, film a metà strada tra live-action e cartoon, diretto da Joe Pytka. A distanza di 26 anni arriva il reboot Space Jam – A New Legacy con che, nel teaser trailer, ci mostra la divisa della Tune Squad indossata dal giocatore di pallacanestro LeBron James. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krqPzdR9ba8&feature=youtu.be Nel cast del film, che uscirà il 16 luglio 2021, figurano il War Machine di ... Leggi su wired

