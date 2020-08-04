Adele è irriconoscibile: 44 kg in meno e biondissimaThe Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...Flavonoidi, a cosa si riferisce il termine vitamina P?Roma, la piccola Ilaria nasce nel parcheggio della clinicaCoronavirus : Si cercano volontari a Roma per testare il vaccinoOPPO Watch arriverà dopo l’estate

Adagio Medical | Inc | reports pre-clinical effectiveness combining their existing ultra-low temperature cryoablation catheter with Pulsed Field Ablation PFA in a single Pulsed Field Cryoablation PFCA catheter

LAGUNA HILLS, California, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator ...

Adagio Medical, Inc., reports pre-clinical effectiveness combining their existing ultra-low temperature cryoablation catheter with Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) in a single Pulsed Field Cryoablation (PFCA) catheter

 Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), and developer of the intelligent Continuous Lesion Ablation System (iCLAS™), today announced successful pre-clinical results demonstrating their existing cryoAblation catheter is also capable of ablating the tissue through Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) delivered via the existing array of electrodes. "Our goal is to lead the innovation and development of true continuous, transmural lesions anywhere in the heart. Our primary ...

