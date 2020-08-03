Senegalese man beaten up on beach in racist attack (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) ROME, 03 AGO - A 25-year-old Senegalese man was insulted and attacked by two people on a beach in the Tuscan town of Castiglione della Pescaia at the weekend because they did not want him there due to ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Senegalese man Sarà un agosto degno dei libri di Herman Melville? Wired Italia Senegalese man beaten up on beach in racist attack

ROME, 03 AGO - A 25-year-old Senegalese man was insulted and attacked by two people on a beach in the Tuscan town of Castiglione della Pescaia at the weekend because they did not want him there due to ...

Tmw - Man City su Koulibaly, il Napoli punta uno svincolato per sostituirlo

Jan Vertonghen idea del Napoli in caso di partenza di Kalidou Koulibaly. Ufficialmente svincolato da quest'oggi vista la scadenza del suo contratto col Tottenham, il difensore belga piace al club part ...

ROME, 03 AGO - A 25-year-old Senegalese man was insulted and attacked by two people on a beach in the Tuscan town of Castiglione della Pescaia at the weekend because they did not want him there due to ...Jan Vertonghen idea del Napoli in caso di partenza di Kalidou Koulibaly. Ufficialmente svincolato da quest'oggi vista la scadenza del suo contratto col Tottenham, il difensore belga piace al club part ...