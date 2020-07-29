Avanci Launches 5G Licensing Platform for the Internet of Things (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) New automotive Licensing program reviewed by U.S. Department of Justice DALLAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Avanci, the one-stop Platform for Licensing wireless technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT), today Launches its 5G automotive Licensing program. This important step comes as the auto industry works to develop the next generation of connected vehicles, ensuring that this technology can be shared efficiently and affordably. 5G connectivity will deliver significant value to the automotive sector, building on the use of previous standards in connected vehicles. This program, part of Avanci's new 5G IoT Platform, will enable patent owners and IoT and automotive companies to share 5G standard essential ... Leggi su iltempo

