Solis wins the All Quality Matters award for its inverters for solar energy generation in commerce and industry

Ginlong Solis was awarded with "All Quality Matters" award thanks to the excellent Quality of its commercial inverters "Solis-(25-50)K-5G" that help commerce and industry to generate photovoltaic solar energy to cover part of their energy consumption. The TÜV Rheinland agency, specialized in certifications and technical tests to ensure the Quality and reliability of various aspects of companies globally, held on June 30 in Jiangsu, China, the award ceremony of the solar Congress "All Quality Matters" 2020. During the ceremony, the ... Leggi su iltempo

