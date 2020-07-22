Mafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...

' Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli

It said there had been intense flows for over a week of migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, ...

'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) It said there had been intense flows for over a week of migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other extra-Schengen countries.

'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli
TRIESTE, 22 LUG - Friuli on Wednesday announced a "pre-alert" on a wave of migrants coming into the northeastern region amid the COVID emergency. It said there was the risk of an emergency due to the ...
BANCHE: alert sui crediti e NPL. Effetti post Covid-19 in arrivo
Il mondo ha reagito in modo deciso e coeso alla problematica Covid-19. Le banche centrali di tutto il globo, i governi e le varie istituzioni hanno cercato di mettere sul piatto la “loro” soluzione. U ...
