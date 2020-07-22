'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) It said there had been intense flows for over a week of migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other extra-Schengen countries., ANSA,. Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli
TRIESTE, 22 LUG - Friuli on Wednesday announced a "pre-alert" on a wave of migrants coming into the northeastern region amid the COVID emergency. It said there was the risk of an emergency due to the ...
