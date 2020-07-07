The DMS Group Acquires Oligo Swiss Fund Services (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The DMS Group ("DMS"), the worldwide leader in governance + risk + compliance, announced today that it has acquired Oligo Swiss Fund Services1, a Swiss FINMA-accredited Fund Services company. Founded in 2014, Oligo is authorised and regulated to represent foreign Funds distributed in Switzerland with a comprehensive service that includes Fund representation, distribution Services and arrangements with the paying agent bank. Oligo currently works with more than 500 Funds managed globally from all domiciles. DMS has a successful track record as a European AIFM and UCITS Management Company and is supported by an experienced team of industry professionals, unique to any third-party management company offering. DMS' European product offering has expanded significantly over the past year and by coming together with Oligo's skilled and ... Leggi su iltempo

