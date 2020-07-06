Empire State Building Grand Finale 44th Annual Macy's July 4th Fireworks® Spectacular (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020) Empire State Building's Lights Synchronized to First-Ever Fireworks Display NEW YORK, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/



For the first time in the history of New York City, fireworks were launched from the Empire State Building's 72nd and 103rd floors, and from its famed 86th Floor Observation Deck. Its lights put on a synchronized display in the only live component of NBC's broadcast of the 44th Annual Macy's July 4th Fireworks®; Spectacular. The Heart of New York City, and the international icon of the city so nice they named it twice, put on an unprecedented display to Frank Sinatra's immortal New York, New York. The Building's music-to-light show was designed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his team at Tactical Manoeuvre, executed flawlessly under a clear night sky. The smoke from the fireworks accented the special light show that is now available ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Empire State L'Empire State Building diventa "green": meno 40% di emissioni di gas serra la Repubblica