What We Do in The Shadows 2: Mark Hamill guest star dei nuovi episodi (Di venerdì 10 gennaio 2020) L'attore Mark Hamill sarà una guest star della seconda stagione della serie What We Do In The Shadows, prodotta per FX. Mark Hamill sarà una guest star della serie What We Do in the Shadows, prodotta per FX, e la notizia è stata confermata dal creatore del progetto. Jemaine Clement, ideatore dell'adattamento televisivo del film, ha annunciato l'arrivo sul set del protagonista di star Wars. Lo sceneggiatore e produttore di What We Do in the Shadows non ha però voluto rivelare i dettagli relativi al ruolo che è stato affidato a Mark Hamill o il numero di puntate in cui apparirà. L'ideatore della serie ha inoltre confermato che Beanie Feldstein non ritornerà nella seconda stagione perché ha degli impegni cinematografici, situazione ... Leggi la notizia su movieplayer

