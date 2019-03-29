29 3 2019 Ippicanews

corrieredellosport

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2019) OGGI - Ore 18.20 TQQ a Milano, t, 7ª corsa, m. 2700-2720, Jackpot: Quarté 13.585,95 euro , Quinté 3.881,55 euro . Favoriti: 16-15-3-14-3. Sorprese: 5-10-13. Inizio convegno alle 15.15. Corse ...

400 Bad Request

Bad Request

Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.

