Sarri: «Misunderstanding con Kepa, parlerò con lui»

(Di domenica 24 febbraio 2019) In conferenza Nella conferenza stampa successiva alla finale di Coppa di Lega inglese vinta dal City ai rigori sul Chelsea, la prima domanda a Maurizioè stata ovviamente su quel che è successo col portiereche al 118esimo si è rifiutato di uscire.Mauriziosays thesubstitution confusion was ‘a big’ because he thought the player had cramp. However he sayswas right that he could continue although the way he went about it was wrong.says he needs to talk tonow. #CHEMCI— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 24 febbraio 2019ha detto che c’è stato un, lui credeva cheavesse ancora i crampi. «Una volta appurato che stava bene, ha fatto bene a restare in campo. Solo che io l’ho saputo solo quando il dottore è tornato in panchina. Il modo, però, è stato sbagliato. Dovrò parlare con...