Sarri: «Misunderstanding con Kepa, parlerò con lui»

Sarri: «Misunderstanding con Kepa, parlerò con lui» In conferenza Nella conferenza stampa successiva alla finale di Coppa di Lega inglese vinta dal City ai rigori sul Chelsea, la prima domanda a ...

Sarri: «Misunderstanding con Kepa, parlerò con lui» (Di domenica 24 febbraio 2019) In conferenza Nella conferenza stampa successiva alla finale di Coppa di Lega inglese vinta dal City ai rigori sul Chelsea, la prima domanda a Maurizio Sarri è stata ovviamente su quel che è successo col portiere Kepa che al 118esimo si è rifiutato di uscire.

Maurizio Sarri says the Kepa substitution confusion was ‘a big Misunderstanding’ because he thought the player had cramp. However he says Kepa was right that he could continue although the way he went about it was wrong. Sarri says he needs to talk to Kepa now. #CHEMCI

Sarri ha detto che c’è stato un Misunderstanding, lui credeva che Kepa avesse ancora i crampi. «Una volta appurato che stava bene, ha fatto bene a restare in campo. Solo che io l’ho saputo solo quando il dottore è tornato in panchina. Il modo, però, è stato sbagliato. Dovrò parlare con Kepa ...
